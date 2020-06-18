2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage internet access

30 Day Minimum Lease: Fully loaded end unit. This beautiful two bedroom ocean view condo has recently been decorated with travel in mind. King bed in master bedroom and Queen bed in 2nd bedroom. Living room has open concept with kitchen and dining area. Bathroom has full tub and shower. Fully equipped kitchen, with smooth top cook top, oven, new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and coffee maker. Fully stocked kitchen with dishes, cooking pans, griddle, etc. Washer and Dryer are also included along with Smart TV, cable, WIFI and phone. All towels and bedding provided. Just bring your suitcases. Includes ONE designated covered parking stall.

Apply online at www.OahuRentalServices.com or to schedule a showing or call or text 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS-77506

Secured building has 2 new elevators and swimming pool. This location is easy walk to: Beaches, World Class Dining, Amazing Shopping: International Marketplace, Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center. Activities: Surfing, Honolulu Zoo, Night-life, Hula Shows, Waikiki Aquarium, Catamaran rides, Ala Wai Golf course, outrigger canoe rides, and much more. The bus stop is two blocks away. You can check destination routes at TheBus.org which is very easy to use.

