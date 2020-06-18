All apartments in Honolulu
2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708

2415 Ala Wai Boulevard · (808) 341-6848
Location

2415 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
30 Day Minimum Lease: Fully loaded end unit. This beautiful two bedroom ocean view condo has recently been decorated with travel in mind. King bed in master bedroom and Queen bed in 2nd bedroom. Living room has open concept with kitchen and dining area. Bathroom has full tub and shower. Fully equipped kitchen, with smooth top cook top, oven, new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and coffee maker. Fully stocked kitchen with dishes, cooking pans, griddle, etc. Washer and Dryer are also included along with Smart TV, cable, WIFI and phone. All towels and bedding provided. Just bring your suitcases. Includes ONE designated covered parking stall.
Apply online at www.OahuRentalServices.com or to schedule a showing or call or text 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS-77506
30 day minimum lease
Secured building has 2 new elevators and swimming pool. This location is easy walk to: Beaches, World Class Dining, Amazing Shopping: International Marketplace, Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center. Activities: Surfing, Honolulu Zoo, Night-life, Hula Shows, Waikiki Aquarium, Catamaran rides, Ala Wai Golf course, outrigger canoe rides, and much more. The bus stop is two blocks away. You can check destination routes at TheBus.org which is very easy to use.
Apply online at www.OahuRentalServices.com or to schedule a showing or call or text 808-341-6848 Lee Ohlson RS-77506

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 have any available units?
2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 have?
Some of 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 does offer parking.
Does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 have a pool?
Yes, 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 has a pool.
Does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 have accessible units?
No, 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Ala Wai Blvd. #1708 - 1708 does not have units with air conditioning.
