236 Liliuokalani Avenue

Available July 1st, beautiful 409 sq. ft, one-bedroom, one bath, condo at Hawaiian Crown. This unit offers a spacious private lanai, fully furnished with new furniture, window air conditioning, and kitchen appliances. Building amenities include a swimming pool, community laundry, secured entrance, convenience store, surfboard rack/storage, and on-site resident manager. Walking distance to Waikiki beach, shops, restaurants, and more. No smoking and no pets, please. Water, sewer, cable, and internet are included. Parking not assigned, street parking only. Minimum 6-month lease required. Request a showing at with Jennifer at 808.498.2668