All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 236 Liliuokalani Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
236 Liliuokalani Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:10 AM

236 Liliuokalani Avenue

236 Liliʻuokalani Avenue · (808) 780-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

236 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Available July 1st, beautiful 409 sq. ft, one-bedroom, one bath, condo at Hawaiian Crown. This unit offers a spacious private lanai, fully furnished with new furniture, window air conditioning, and kitchen appliances. Building amenities include a swimming pool, community laundry, secured entrance, convenience store, surfboard rack/storage, and on-site resident manager. Walking distance to Waikiki beach, shops, restaurants, and more. No smoking and no pets, please. Water, sewer, cable, and internet are included. Parking not assigned, street parking only. Minimum 6-month lease required. Request a showing at with Jennifer at 808.498.2668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue have any available units?
236 Liliuokalani Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue have?
Some of 236 Liliuokalani Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Liliuokalani Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
236 Liliuokalani Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Liliuokalani Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 236 Liliuokalani Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 236 Liliuokalani Avenue does offer parking.
Does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Liliuokalani Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 236 Liliuokalani Avenue has a pool.
Does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue have accessible units?
No, 236 Liliuokalani Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Liliuokalani Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Liliuokalani Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 236 Liliuokalani Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 236 Liliuokalani Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity