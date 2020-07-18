All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1

236 Liliʻuokalani Avenue · (808) 258-9844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

236 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.

We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

Building Name: Hawaiian Crown
Address: 236 Liliuokalani Ave. #303 Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1700 per month
Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now.
Square feet: Approx. 409 sq. ft.
Security Deposit: $1700 per month
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or any other government assistance allowed.
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long term lease available.
Utilities: Water, sewage, and trash included in rent.
Tenant pays for: Electric, cable, telephone, and Internet.
Parking: 1 uncovered parking stall
Guest Parking: No guest parking. All guests to park on the street.
Pets: No Pets Allowed.
Smoking: No smoking of cigarettes or e-cigarettes allowed.
Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.

Description:
This unit is nestled in the middle of Waikiki. It's a 6-minute walk to Kuhio Beach and in the middle of the City. Many shops and restaurants within walking distance of the unit. This 1 bedroom is in a secured building. The unit has upgraded kitchen cabinets and stove counter tops. It's a great unit that one must see. Call now to schedule a showing.

Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.

Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 have any available units?
236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 have?
Some of 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 offers parking.
Does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 have a pool?
No, 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity