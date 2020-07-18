236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1

Amenities
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.
We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Building Name: Hawaiian Crown
Address: 236 Liliuokalani Ave. #303 Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1700 per month
Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now.
Square feet: Approx. 409 sq. ft.
Security Deposit: $1700 per month
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or any other government assistance allowed.
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long term lease available.
Utilities: Water, sewage, and trash included in rent.
Tenant pays for: Electric, cable, telephone, and Internet.
Parking: 1 uncovered parking stall
Guest Parking: No guest parking. All guests to park on the street.
Pets: No Pets Allowed.
Smoking: No smoking of cigarettes or e-cigarettes allowed.
Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.
Description:
This unit is nestled in the middle of Waikiki. It's a 6-minute walk to Kuhio Beach and in the middle of the City. Many shops and restaurants within walking distance of the unit. This 1 bedroom is in a secured building. The unit has upgraded kitchen cabinets and stove counter tops. It's a great unit that one must see. Call now to schedule a showing.
Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.
Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.