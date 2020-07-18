236 Liliokalani Avenue #303 - 1

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated guest parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking internet access

Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.



We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.



Building Name: Hawaiian Crown

Address: 236 Liliuokalani Ave. #303 Honolulu, Hawaii 96815

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Rent: $1700 per month

Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now.

Square feet: Approx. 409 sq. ft.

Security Deposit: $1700 per month

Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or any other government assistance allowed.

Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long term lease available.

Utilities: Water, sewage, and trash included in rent.

Tenant pays for: Electric, cable, telephone, and Internet.

Parking: 1 uncovered parking stall

Guest Parking: No guest parking. All guests to park on the street.

Pets: No Pets Allowed.

Smoking: No smoking of cigarettes or e-cigarettes allowed.

Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.



Description:

This unit is nestled in the middle of Waikiki. It's a 6-minute walk to Kuhio Beach and in the middle of the City. Many shops and restaurants within walking distance of the unit. This 1 bedroom is in a secured building. The unit has upgraded kitchen cabinets and stove counter tops. It's a great unit that one must see. Call now to schedule a showing.



Property Manager:

Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

275 Puuhale Road #B

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819



Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.



Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.