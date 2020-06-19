235 Liliuokalani Ave #234.

Amenities
Newly remodeled studio within 1950's Waikiki condo apartment with a full cooking kitchen (gas stove) & laminate flooring through-out. Rental is furnished with love-seat size couch, king bed, counter-top space with 4 bar stools and kitchenwares too. Available for Long-term, 6 months -1 year preferred. Rent and Deposit must be paid in full prior to moving in. Rent includes electric (capped at $100/month) and wifi & standard cable. Please No Pets, No Smoking, No Parking and No Elevator (just to let you know - 3-story walk up, unit on 2nd floor). Building's House Rules says no more than 2 occupants per studio.
Kon Tiki is a secured building and has a nice pool. The unit is on the 2nd floor of this walk up 3 story building ( No Elevator). Great location to the beach, about a 3 min walk away and close to bus line, bike rentals & trolley stops.