235 Liliuokalani Ave #234.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

235 Liliuokalani Ave #234

235 Liliʻuokalani Avenue · (808) 223-0429
Location

235 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 323 sqft

Amenities

Newly remodeled studio within 1950's Waikiki condo apartment with a full cooking kitchen (gas stove) & laminate flooring through-out. Rental is furnished with love-seat size couch, king bed, counter-top space with 4 bar stools and kitchenwares too. Available for Long-term, 6 months -1 year preferred. Rent and Deposit must be paid in full prior to moving in. Rent includes electric (capped at $100/month) and wifi & standard cable. Please No Pets, No Smoking, No Parking and No Elevator (just to let you know - 3-story walk up, unit on 2nd floor). Building's House Rules says no more than 2 occupants per studio.
Kon Tiki is a secured building and has a nice pool. The unit is on the 2nd floor of this walk up 3 story building ( No Elevator). Great location to the beach, about a 3 min walk away and close to bus line, bike rentals & trolley stops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 have any available units?
235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 have?
Some of 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 offer parking?
No, 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 does not offer parking.
Does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 have a pool?
Yes, 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 has a pool.
Does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 have accessible units?
No, 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Liliuokalani Ave #234 has units with air conditioning.

