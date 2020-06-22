Amenities

2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready. 7 miles to Shafter, 8 miles to Pearl Harbor/Tripler, 10 to Hickam. Bright, renovated kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & dryer inside the unit. Building amenities include: meeting room, pool, sauna, recreation area, trash chute, security guard & resident manager. Water, sewer, trash, parking, Association fees & sales tax are all included in the rent. One year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required, NO smoking & NO PETS, $20 application fee per adult.

" For inquiries & showing appointments, contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837449)