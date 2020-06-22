All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710

2333 Kapiolani Boulevard · (808) 487-1561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Mccully - Moiliili
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2333 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the heart of Oahu - Beautiful condo with gorgeous views of Diamond Head, city skyline, golf course, mountains, park & the Ala Wai canal. Window a/c, cable ready. 7 miles to Shafter, 8 miles to Pearl Harbor/Tripler, 10 to Hickam. Bright, renovated kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave & dishwasher. Washer & dryer inside the unit. Building amenities include: meeting room, pool, sauna, recreation area, trash chute, security guard & resident manager. Water, sewer, trash, parking, Association fees & sales tax are all included in the rent. One year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required, NO smoking & NO PETS, $20 application fee per adult.
" For inquiries & showing appointments, contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 have any available units?
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 have?
Some of 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 currently offering any rent specials?
2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 pet-friendly?
No, 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 offer parking?
Yes, 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 does offer parking.
Does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 have a pool?
Yes, 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 has a pool.
Does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 have accessible units?
No, 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2333 KAPIOLANI BLVD #710?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity