All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 225 Liliuokalani Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
225 Liliuokalani Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:40 PM

225 Liliuokalani Avenue

225 Liliʻuokalani Avenue · (808) 753-9033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

225 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Available now. 516sf, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Waikiki Imperial. This corner end unit offers ceiling fans, a large lanai, drapes and all the necessary kitchen appliances, including a dish washer. Building amenities includes shared laundry, elevator, secured entrance and a resident manager on site.Close the Ala Wai Canal, Waikiki Beach, shops, restaurants and more. Water, Sewer included. Optional parking space for $70 monthly if available. No pets , No Smoking. Minimum 6-month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue have any available units?
225 Liliuokalani Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue have?
Some of 225 Liliuokalani Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Liliuokalani Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 Liliuokalani Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Liliuokalani Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 225 Liliuokalani Avenue does offer parking.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Liliuokalani Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 225 Liliuokalani Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity