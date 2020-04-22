225 Liliuokalani Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher Property Amenities elevator parking

Available now. 516sf, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Waikiki Imperial. This corner end unit offers ceiling fans, a large lanai, drapes and all the necessary kitchen appliances, including a dish washer. Building amenities includes shared laundry, elevator, secured entrance and a resident manager on site.Close the Ala Wai Canal, Waikiki Beach, shops, restaurants and more. Water, Sewer included. Optional parking space for $70 monthly if available. No pets , No Smoking. Minimum 6-month lease required.