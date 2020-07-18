All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1

225 Liliʻuokalani Avenue · (808) 341-6848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

225 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Conveniently located fully furnished one bedroom one bath, with tub and shower. Fully equipped kitchen, with stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and all cooking utensils. Living room has large couch and large TV. All utilities, cable, wifi and AC are included. Electricity is capped at $175 anything over tenant is responsible to pay. Plenty of storage space too. 1 assigned parking at this secure building. Surf board storage is available for a monthly fee. The location is perfect!! Just a 5 minute walk you will find the beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment.
90 Day Minimum Lease
This is a No Smoking - No Pets building.
Call: Lee Ohlson RS-77506 808-341-6848
Hawaii Dream Realty LLC RB-19373
Waikiki Imperial is a no smoking building with 40 units and 1 elevator. Surf board storage is available for a monthly fee. The building has resident manager and coin operated washing machines and dryers on 2, 4, 6, & 8th floors.
Waikiki Imperial is located just a short walk to Waikiki Beach and surf spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 have any available units?
225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 have?
Some of 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 offers parking.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 have a pool?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity