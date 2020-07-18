225 Liliuokalani Ave. #5A - 1

Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning elevator microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Conveniently located fully furnished one bedroom one bath, with tub and shower. Fully equipped kitchen, with stove, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and all cooking utensils. Living room has large couch and large TV. All utilities, cable, wifi and AC are included. Electricity is capped at $175 anything over tenant is responsible to pay. Plenty of storage space too. 1 assigned parking at this secure building. Surf board storage is available for a monthly fee. The location is perfect!! Just a 5 minute walk you will find the beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment.

90 Day Minimum Lease

This is a No Smoking - No Pets building.

Waikiki Imperial is a no smoking building with 40 units and 1 elevator. Surf board storage is available for a monthly fee. The building has resident manager and coin operated washing machines and dryers on 2, 4, 6, & 8th floors.

Waikiki Imperial is located just a short walk to Waikiki Beach and surf spots.