Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1

2240 Kuhio Avenue · (808) 388-5762
Location

2240 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Diamond Head & Partial Ocean Views from the 30th Floor, Renovated & Move-In Ready Unit! RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES PLUS FREE WI-FI & 1 COVERED PARKING! Fully Furnished, Window A/C, 68 Sq.Ft. Lanai for You To Relax. 24hr Security, Community Laundry, Great Amenities (Pool, BBQ Area, Gym, Tennis and Basketball Court). Minimum 30-DAY, Month-to-Month or 6 Months Preferred. No Pets/Smoking. Please Text Kazuko at 808-388-5762 for Showing. $25 Application Fee, Renter's Insurance Required. Equity Hawaii Real Estate Has a Cross Marketing Agreement with Koko Property Management.
Diamond Head & Partial Ocean Views from the 30th Floor, Renovated & Move-In Ready Unit!

RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES PLUS FREE WI-FI & 1 COVERED PARKING!

Fully Furnished, Window A/C, 68 Sq.Ft. Lanai for You To Relax.

24hr Security, Community Laundry, Great Amenities (Pool, BBQ Area, Gym, Tennis and Basketball Court).

Minimum 30-DAY, Month-to-Month or 6 Months Preferred. No Pets/Smoking.

Please Text Kazuko at 808-388-5762 for Showing. $25 Application Fee, Renter's Insurance Required. Equity Hawaii Real Estate Has a Cross Marketing Agreement with Koko Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 have any available units?
2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 have?
Some of 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 offers parking.
Does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2240 Kuhio Avenue #3006 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
