222 Kaiulani St. #402

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access tennis court

Brand new all remodeled fully furnished unit in excellent convenient location. Minutes to bus lines, beach access, shopping and dining. Includes WiFi, digital cable, water/sewer & electric (capped at $100.00/month). One covered parking stall available for $150/month additional.

Located 3 miles south of downtown Honolulu, the oceanfront neighborhood of Waikiki is a Hawaii vacation hot spot that has earned a fame all its own. Home to the city's most upscale hotels such as Moana Surfrider and the Royal Hawaiian, Waikiki charms residents with its numerous high-rise condos with a view of the Pacific, Diamond Head, and Koolau Mountains.



Waikiki attracts Residents a diverse population from all over the world. The beach front town offers a nightlife scene while families and retirees enjoy the warm tropical weather and outdoors with plenty of recreational activities like swimming, surfing, hiking, golf, tennis, hula, or just curling your toes in the soothing Waikiki Beach sand. Don't miss out on the neighborhood-wide torch-lighting ceremony and the nightly hula shows that make Waikiki nothing short of magical.