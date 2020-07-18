All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 222 Kaiulani St. #402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
222 Kaiulani St. #402
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:56 AM

222 Kaiulani St. #402

222 Kaʻiulani Avenue · (808) 223-0429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

222 Kaʻiulani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Brand new all remodeled fully furnished unit in excellent convenient location. Minutes to bus lines, beach access, shopping and dining. Includes WiFi, digital cable, water/sewer & electric (capped at $100.00/month). One covered parking stall available for $150/month additional.
Located 3 miles south of downtown Honolulu, the oceanfront neighborhood of Waikiki is a Hawaii vacation hot spot that has earned a fame all its own. Home to the city's most upscale hotels such as Moana Surfrider and the Royal Hawaiian, Waikiki charms residents with its numerous high-rise condos with a view of the Pacific, Diamond Head, and Koolau Mountains.

Waikiki attracts Residents a diverse population from all over the world. The beach front town offers a nightlife scene while families and retirees enjoy the warm tropical weather and outdoors with plenty of recreational activities like swimming, surfing, hiking, golf, tennis, hula, or just curling your toes in the soothing Waikiki Beach sand. Don't miss out on the neighborhood-wide torch-lighting ceremony and the nightly hula shows that make Waikiki nothing short of magical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 have any available units?
222 Kaiulani St. #402 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 have?
Some of 222 Kaiulani St. #402's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Kaiulani St. #402 currently offering any rent specials?
222 Kaiulani St. #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Kaiulani St. #402 pet-friendly?
No, 222 Kaiulani St. #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 offer parking?
Yes, 222 Kaiulani St. #402 offers parking.
Does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Kaiulani St. #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 have a pool?
No, 222 Kaiulani St. #402 does not have a pool.
Does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 have accessible units?
No, 222 Kaiulani St. #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Kaiulani St. #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Kaiulani St. #402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Kaiulani St. #402 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 222 Kaiulani St. #402?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity