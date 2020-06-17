222 Kaiulani Avenue

Amenities

Waikiki - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment for lease. Coin Washer/Dryer available on same floor. Walk up building with one elevator. This 6 story building is located in the middle of Waikiki, off of Kuhio Ave and very convenient to walk to shopping, dining, and beaches and transportation. No smoking. No Pets. Long term- one year lease. On line application and credit check fee required. Some furnished items include couch, dining table, and 2 dressers. One assigned covered parking stall included.