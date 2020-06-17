All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 222 Kaiulani Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
222 Kaiulani Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:36 AM

222 Kaiulani Avenue

222 Kaʻiulani Avenue · (808) 676-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

222 Kaʻiulani Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Waikiki - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment for lease. Coin Washer/Dryer available on same floor. Walk up building with one elevator. This 6 story building is located in the middle of Waikiki, off of Kuhio Ave and very convenient to walk to shopping, dining, and beaches and transportation. No smoking. No Pets. Long term- one year lease. On line application and credit check fee required. Some furnished items include couch, dining table, and 2 dressers. One assigned covered parking stall included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Kaiulani Avenue have any available units?
222 Kaiulani Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Kaiulani Avenue have?
Some of 222 Kaiulani Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Kaiulani Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Kaiulani Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Kaiulani Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 Kaiulani Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 222 Kaiulani Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 Kaiulani Avenue does offer parking.
Does 222 Kaiulani Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Kaiulani Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Kaiulani Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Kaiulani Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Kaiulani Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Kaiulani Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Kaiulani Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Kaiulani Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Kaiulani Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Kaiulani Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 222 Kaiulani Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity