2140 Kuhio Avenue
2140 Kuhio Avenue

2140 Kuhio Avenue · (808) 548-2366
Location

2140 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
guest parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Four Paddle in the heart of Waikiki! Corner End Unit w/2 PARKING! Includes ELECTRICITY, WATER, SEWER & BASIC CABLE! Enjoy the Open Floor Plan & relax w/your choice of fresh air or Central Air Conditioning! Recessed lighting, mirror closet w/space efficient organizers, Built-in Queen size platform bed, Murphy Bed (full size), jacuzzi tub, separate shower, stack Washer/Dryer in the unit, lanai, Extra Storage Locker. Welcoming Lobby, Guest Parking, site mgr, security guard, trash chute. Surfboard rack rental through building manager(wait-list) Bike & moped pkg area. $25 per adult application fee, Tenants HO-4 insurance required, No Smoking of any kind in or on the property, No Pets, ABSOLUTELY NO AIR BNB. 1 Year Lease. Serious inquiries with verifiable income, good credit & references please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Kuhio Avenue have any available units?
2140 Kuhio Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2140 Kuhio Avenue have?
Some of 2140 Kuhio Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Kuhio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Kuhio Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Kuhio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Kuhio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2140 Kuhio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Kuhio Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2140 Kuhio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 Kuhio Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Kuhio Avenue have a pool?
No, 2140 Kuhio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Kuhio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2140 Kuhio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Kuhio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Kuhio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Kuhio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2140 Kuhio Avenue has units with air conditioning.
