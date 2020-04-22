2140 Kuhio Avenue

Amenities

Four Paddle in the heart of Waikiki! Corner End Unit w/2 PARKING! Includes ELECTRICITY, WATER, SEWER & BASIC CABLE! Enjoy the Open Floor Plan & relax w/your choice of fresh air or Central Air Conditioning! Recessed lighting, mirror closet w/space efficient organizers, Built-in Queen size platform bed, Murphy Bed (full size), jacuzzi tub, separate shower, stack Washer/Dryer in the unit, lanai, Extra Storage Locker. Welcoming Lobby, Guest Parking, site mgr, security guard, trash chute. Surfboard rack rental through building manager(wait-list) Bike & moped pkg area. $25 per adult application fee, Tenants HO-4 insurance required, No Smoking of any kind in or on the property, No Pets, ABSOLUTELY NO AIR BNB. 1 Year Lease. Serious inquiries with verifiable income, good credit & references please.