All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2140 Kuhio Ave #2005
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2140 Kuhio Ave #2005

2140 Kuhio Avenue · (808) 439-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2140 Kuhio Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
hot tub
Waikiki's Finest Retreat - Four Paddle 2005 - Rental Terms
Rent: $2,400
Application Fee: $25.00
Security Deposit: $2,400
Available: NOW
We are not accepting section 8 at this time

Four Paddle. This one-bedroom, one-bath, one parking condo comes equipped with central AC, full kitchen, stacked washer and dryer, and is fully furnished. Located on the corner of Kuhio Avenue and Kaiolu Street, Lewers Street, Beach Walk, and International Market Place are so close to Four Paddle that a car isn't needed. Transportation is made simple with a bus stop conveniently located directly in front of the building. Four Paddle has a resident manager and security guard on duty. Amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and a community deck. Start enjoying the city and ocean views from the 20th floor. Easy access to shopping centers, beaches, restaurants, retail shops, and so much more!

Nearby Jefferson Elementary, Washington Intermediate, and Kaimuki High School.

Utilities include basic cable, electricity, parking, sewer, trash, and water.

Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. We are not accepting section 8 at this time. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Gloria Paet at (808) 462-3981 for all showing requests.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3395276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 have any available units?
2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 have?
Some of 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 offers parking.
Does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 have a pool?
Yes, 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 has a pool.
Does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 have accessible units?
No, 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2140 Kuhio Ave #2005?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity