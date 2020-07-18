2140 Kuhio Ave #2005

Amenities

Waikiki's Finest Retreat - Four Paddle 2005 - Rental Terms

Rent: $2,400

Application Fee: $25.00

Security Deposit: $2,400

Available: NOW

Four Paddle. This one-bedroom, one-bath, one parking condo comes equipped with central AC, full kitchen, stacked washer and dryer, and is fully furnished. Located on the corner of Kuhio Avenue and Kaiolu Street, Lewers Street, Beach Walk, and International Market Place are so close to Four Paddle that a car isn't needed. Transportation is made simple with a bus stop conveniently located directly in front of the building. Four Paddle has a resident manager and security guard on duty. Amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and a community deck. Start enjoying the city and ocean views from the 20th floor. Easy access to shopping centers, beaches, restaurants, retail shops, and so much more!



Nearby Jefferson Elementary, Washington Intermediate, and Kaimuki High School.



Utilities include basic cable, electricity, parking, sewer, trash, and water.



Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. We are not accepting section 8 at this time. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Gloria Paet at (808) 462-3981 for all showing requests.



No Pets Allowed



