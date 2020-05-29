2121 Ala Wai Boulevard

Amenities

Come home to island style living in this attractively fully furnished rental unit at 2121 Ala Wai. Unit is in great

condition and is move-in ready. New laminate floors just installed in the bedrooms, as well and renovations done

the the bathroom. Nice size lanai offers panoramic views of the Ala Wai canal, cityscape, mountains & golf course.

Conveniently located close to local eateries and shops, as well as Waikiki Beach. Rent includes electricity.

No Pets. No Smoking. Application fee of $30 per adult/couple. *Décor in pictures may differ from actual inventory*

Our units are only rented long term, and our leases are usually for one year. No less than 6 months will be

considered. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Charles to schedule a showing - call 808-951-

0021