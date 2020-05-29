All apartments in Honolulu
2121 Ala Wai Boulevard
2121 Ala Wai Boulevard

2121 Ala Wai Boulevard · (808) 951-0021
Location

2121 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1905 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Come home to island style living in this attractively fully furnished rental unit at 2121 Ala Wai. Unit is in great
condition and is move-in ready. New laminate floors just installed in the bedrooms, as well and renovations done
the the bathroom. Nice size lanai offers panoramic views of the Ala Wai canal, cityscape, mountains & golf course.
Conveniently located close to local eateries and shops, as well as Waikiki Beach. Rent includes electricity.
No Pets. No Smoking. Application fee of $30 per adult/couple. *Décor in pictures may differ from actual inventory*
Our units are only rented long term, and our leases are usually for one year. No less than 6 months will be
considered. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Charles to schedule a showing - call 808-951-
0021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard have any available units?
2121 Ala Wai Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Ala Wai Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
