2036 9th Ave.

STUDIO APARTMENT IN PALOLO AVAIABLE NOW! $1200/MONTH WATER, SEWER, ELECTRIC INCLUDED - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2036 9TH AVENUE.



TEXT BRIAN AT 8082553839 FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS. AVAILABLE NOW! Studio apartment conveniently located in Palolo on the second floor. Unit includes 1 parking. Maximum of 2 occupants.

No Housing subsidies accepted. AC only allowed upon written approval by landlord.



Coined laundry on site.



$35.00 non-refundable application fee



Minimum 1 year lease. Please use google maps or drive by to see property prior to scheduling a showing appointment.



***WHEN TEXTING OR LEAVING A MESSAGE WITH BRIAN, PLEASE NOTATE PROPERTY ADDRESS YOU ARE INTERESTED IN***



Brian Chua

RB-21314

(808) 255-3839



Five Star Realty, Inc

250 Ward Ave. Ste. 230

Honolulu, HI 96814

Applications: http://www.fivestar-property-management.com/rental_listings



No Pets Allowed



