Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:02 AM

2024 Lime Street

2024 Lime Street · (808) 780-2975
Location

2024 Lime Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available now, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath 964 sq. ft. unit is centrally located in convenient McCully, and
yet manages to escape much of the city's noise and traffic. This home offers 1 carport parking, a full size
washer/dryer, a functional layout, and much more! Yard service is included. All other utilities are
the tenant's responsibility. An additional carport parking is available at the rate of $150 per month. A
$30 application fee is required, and a 12 month lease is preferred. No pets, and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Lime Street have any available units?
2024 Lime Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2024 Lime Street currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Lime Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Lime Street pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Lime Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2024 Lime Street offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Lime Street offers parking.
Does 2024 Lime Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 Lime Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Lime Street have a pool?
No, 2024 Lime Street does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Lime Street have accessible units?
No, 2024 Lime Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Lime Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Lime Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Lime Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Lime Street does not have units with air conditioning.
