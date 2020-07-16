2024 Lime Street

Amenities

in unit laundry carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

Available now, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath 964 sq. ft. unit is centrally located in convenient McCully, and

yet manages to escape much of the city's noise and traffic. This home offers 1 carport parking, a full size

washer/dryer, a functional layout, and much more! Yard service is included. All other utilities are

the tenant's responsibility. An additional carport parking is available at the rate of $150 per month. A

$30 application fee is required, and a 12 month lease is preferred. No pets, and no smoking please.