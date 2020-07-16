All apartments in Honolulu
2014 Lime Street.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

2014 Lime Street

2014 Lime Street · (808) 687-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2014 Lime Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cool clean 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with lanai is located near Ala Moana, Waikiki, and the University of Hawaii. Street parking, no parking for the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2014 Lime Street have any available units?
2014 Lime Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2014 Lime Street currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Lime Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Lime Street pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Lime Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2014 Lime Street offer parking?
No, 2014 Lime Street does not offer parking.
Does 2014 Lime Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Lime Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Lime Street have a pool?
No, 2014 Lime Street does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Lime Street have accessible units?
No, 2014 Lime Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Lime Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Lime Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Lime Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Lime Street does not have units with air conditioning.

