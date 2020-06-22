2002 A Hunnewell Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom Cottage - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This single family home is a hidden gem in Manoa a few blocks from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Campus. Newly painted throughout the interior, this unit has a vintage feel with custom wood wall paneling, a large cast-iron claw-foot tub and built in shelving. A large open yard provides lots of room for exercising and relaxing. While a covered front porch provides a nice area to relax during the Summer evenings. See the Disclosure at the bottom for details about the history of the home.
Unit Amenities Include:
- Near Public Transportation
- Smoke Detectors
- Window A/C in the Bedroom
- Lots of Storage
Appliances Included Are:
- Refrigerator
- Oven & Stove (electric)
- Garbage Disposal
- Full Size Washer & Dryer
Utilities Included Are:
- Yard Service
- Trash Removal
Parking:
- 2 Assigned Stalls (1 - Covered Carport and 1 - Open Stall Stacked/Tandem)
Square Footage: 1,028 sqft
Year Built: 1963
Animal Policy:
- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed.
- No cats or dogs under 1 year of age
- No Pitbulls or dogs that looks like a Pitbull
- A picture of the pet must be provided with application
- Additional Monthly Fee for Pets
- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets
Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!
For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
DISCLOSURE: The previous tenant peacefully passed away in the home in 2020. Additionally, we have been informed a previous resident passed away in there over 30 years ago. As a result of their passing spectral activity in the residence might be present.
