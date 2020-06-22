All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2002 A Hunnewell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2002 A Hunnewell Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2002 A Hunnewell Street

2002 Hunnewell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2002 Hunnewell St, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2 Bedroom Cottage - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This single family home is a hidden gem in Manoa a few blocks from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Campus. Newly painted throughout the interior, this unit has a vintage feel with custom wood wall paneling, a large cast-iron claw-foot tub and built in shelving. A large open yard provides lots of room for exercising and relaxing. While a covered front porch provides a nice area to relax during the Summer evenings. See the Disclosure at the bottom for details about the history of the home.

Unit Amenities Include:
- Near Public Transportation
- Smoke Detectors
- Window A/C in the Bedroom
- Lots of Storage

Appliances Included Are:
- Refrigerator
- Oven & Stove (electric)
- Garbage Disposal
- Full Size Washer & Dryer

Utilities Included Are:
- Yard Service
- Trash Removal

Parking:
- 2 Assigned Stalls (1 - Covered Carport and 1 - Open Stall Stacked/Tandem)

Square Footage: 1,028 sqft

Year Built: 1963

Animal Policy:
- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed.
- No cats or dogs under 1 year of age
- No Pitbulls or dogs that looks like a Pitbull
- A picture of the pet must be provided with application
- Additional Monthly Fee for Pets
- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets

Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!

For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

DISCLOSURE: The previous tenant peacefully passed away in the home in 2020. Additionally, we have been informed a previous resident passed away in there over 30 years ago. As a result of their passing spectral activity in the residence might be present.

(RLNE5858294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 A Hunnewell Street have any available units?
2002 A Hunnewell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 2002 A Hunnewell Street have?
Some of 2002 A Hunnewell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 A Hunnewell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2002 A Hunnewell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 A Hunnewell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 A Hunnewell Street is pet friendly.
Does 2002 A Hunnewell Street offer parking?
Yes, 2002 A Hunnewell Street does offer parking.
Does 2002 A Hunnewell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 A Hunnewell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 A Hunnewell Street have a pool?
No, 2002 A Hunnewell Street does not have a pool.
Does 2002 A Hunnewell Street have accessible units?
No, 2002 A Hunnewell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 A Hunnewell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 A Hunnewell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 A Hunnewell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2002 A Hunnewell Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College