2002 A Hunnewell Street

2 Bedroom Cottage - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This single family home is a hidden gem in Manoa a few blocks from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Campus. Newly painted throughout the interior, this unit has a vintage feel with custom wood wall paneling, a large cast-iron claw-foot tub and built in shelving. A large open yard provides lots of room for exercising and relaxing. While a covered front porch provides a nice area to relax during the Summer evenings. See the Disclosure at the bottom for details about the history of the home.



Unit Amenities Include:

- Near Public Transportation

- Smoke Detectors

- Window A/C in the Bedroom

- Lots of Storage



Appliances Included Are:

- Refrigerator

- Oven & Stove (electric)

- Garbage Disposal

- Full Size Washer & Dryer



Utilities Included Are:

- Yard Service

- Trash Removal



Parking:

- 2 Assigned Stalls (1 - Covered Carport and 1 - Open Stall Stacked/Tandem)



Square Footage: 1,028 sqft



Year Built: 1963



Animal Policy:

- All service animals and emotional support animals allowed.

- No cats or dogs under 1 year of age

- No Pitbulls or dogs that looks like a Pitbull

- A picture of the pet must be provided with application

- Additional Monthly Fee for Pets

- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets



Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!



For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



DISCLOSURE: The previous tenant peacefully passed away in the home in 2020. Additionally, we have been informed a previous resident passed away in there over 30 years ago. As a result of their passing spectral activity in the residence might be present.



