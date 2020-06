Amenities

all utils included recently renovated furnished

Fully furnished unit just move in. Close to the ocean, the new World Famous International Market Place, Ala Moana Shopping Center, and all the fun and entertainment Waikiki has to offer. Recently remodeled in 2018 the Kalakauan is located in the heart Waikiki. Upgrades include Premium Flooring, Quartz Kitchen Counter Top, Paint, New Fixtures and more. All Utilities included. Minimum rental is 30 days- 1yr.