All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001

1860 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 465-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1860 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 30

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available this July!!!! Stunning views in this convenient spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath 1 parking unit with its own new washer/dryer in the Wailana at Waikiki! Absolutely the best location for Living/Working in town as it is not too inside Waikiki but still close enough to all the entertainment and relaxation that Waikiki and Downtown provide you. Just a few steps to great restaurants and to the bus stop. Views of Waikiki, Diamond Head, Mountain, Ocean, Sunrise.

Amenities:
24 hour security, Card, Gated Community, Key, Keyed Elevator, Security Patrol, Video, BBQ, Doorman, Exercise Room, Meeting Room, Patio/Deck, Pool, Recreation Area, Recreation Room, Resident Manager, Restaurant, Security Guard, Storage, Trash Chute, Walking/Jogging Path, Whirlpool, Auto Garage Door Opener, Blinds, Cable TV, Ceiling Fan, Chandelier, Dishwasher, Disposal, Drapes, Lanai, Microwave Hood, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer

MINIMUM RENTAL IS 3 MONTHS
Across from the Hilton Hawaiian Village is the Wailana, a 23-story condominium tower. There are 186 two and three-bedroom homes in this pet-friendly building. Amenities include a recreation room and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 have any available units?
1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 have?
Some of 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 offers parking.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 have a pool?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 has a pool.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 have accessible units?
No, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity