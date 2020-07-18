1860 Ala Moana Boulevard - 1001, Unit 1001

Amenities

Available this July!!!! Stunning views in this convenient spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath 1 parking unit with its own new washer/dryer in the Wailana at Waikiki! Absolutely the best location for Living/Working in town as it is not too inside Waikiki but still close enough to all the entertainment and relaxation that Waikiki and Downtown provide you. Just a few steps to great restaurants and to the bus stop. Views of Waikiki, Diamond Head, Mountain, Ocean, Sunrise.



24 hour security, Card, Gated Community, Key, Keyed Elevator, Security Patrol, Video, BBQ, Doorman, Exercise Room, Meeting Room, Patio/Deck, Pool, Recreation Area, Recreation Room, Resident Manager, Restaurant, Security Guard, Storage, Trash Chute, Walking/Jogging Path, Whirlpool, Auto Garage Door Opener, Blinds, Cable TV, Ceiling Fan, Chandelier, Dishwasher, Disposal, Drapes, Lanai, Microwave Hood, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer



MINIMUM RENTAL IS 3 MONTHS

Across from the Hilton Hawaiian Village is the Wailana, a 23-story condominium tower. There are 186 two and three-bedroom homes in this pet-friendly building. Amenities include a recreation room and swimming pool.