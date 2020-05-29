All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:13 AM

1860 Ala Moana Boulevard

1860 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 216-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1860 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Well maintained secure building. Prime location, across from the Hilton Hawaiian Village Hotel. Fabulous Diamond Head, Fort DeRussy Beach park views. Near beaches, shops restaurants, Ala Moana shopping center and public transportation. Immaculate large 2-bedroom 2-bath unit. 1,180 Sq. ft. living area. 124 sq.ft. open lanai. Central air conditioning. 1 Assigned parking stall. Full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Convenience store, medical clinic, bank and post office just a few steps away. Immaculate yet it makes living so practical and comfortable. Pet-friendly building. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of space in this lovely Waikiki home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard have any available units?
1860 Ala Moana Boulevard has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard have?
Some of 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Ala Moana Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1860 Ala Moana Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
