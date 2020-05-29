1860 Ala Moana Boulevard

Amenities

Well maintained secure building. Prime location, across from the Hilton Hawaiian Village Hotel. Fabulous Diamond Head, Fort DeRussy Beach park views. Near beaches, shops restaurants, Ala Moana shopping center and public transportation. Immaculate large 2-bedroom 2-bath unit. 1,180 Sq. ft. living area. 124 sq.ft. open lanai. Central air conditioning. 1 Assigned parking stall. Full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Convenience store, medical clinic, bank and post office just a few steps away. Immaculate yet it makes living so practical and comfortable. Pet-friendly building. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of space in this lovely Waikiki home.