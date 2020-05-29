All apartments in Honolulu
Location

1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1450.00 per month
Square feet: Approx. 500 sq. ft.
Security Deposit: $1450.00
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or government assistance allowed.
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long-term lease available.
Utilities: Trash, water and sewage are included in rent. Tenant pays for Electric, cable, Internet, and telephone.
Parking: 1 open compact parking stall. No guest parking.
Small pet: May be negotiable with pet deposit.
Laundry: self pay located at 1st floor
Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.

Description: Beautifully renovated apartment awaits qualified renter. New! Granite kitchen and new appliances, new bathroom and shower, natural and tranquil interiors, new lighting and brand new floor.

The building is a 3-story walk-up building. Punahou area and close to bus lines. Fresh, clean, bright, great location, with gentle breezes. Very convenient to town and close proximity to the university, and shopping.

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1 uncovered parking spot. Semi furnished unit; refrigerator, stove, and water heater. Utilities included; trash, water, and sewage.
Tenant pays for electricity, cable, Internet and telephone.

Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Physical Address:
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, HI 96819

Showings: Application fee is $30 per adult. Please call the property manager Gavin Shiraishi at the above contact info to schedule showings.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED: 1) MONTHLY INCOME VERIFICATION 2) GOOD EMPLOYMENT, CREDIT & LANDLORD HISTORY 3) RENTAL APPLICATION

Rental Applications: Rental applications are available to be completed online at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

