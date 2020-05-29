1715 Anapuni Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated guest parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking internet access

Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Rent: $1450.00 per month

Square feet: Approx. 500 sq. ft.

Security Deposit: $1450.00

Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or government assistance allowed.

Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long-term lease available.

Utilities: Trash, water and sewage are included in rent. Tenant pays for Electric, cable, Internet, and telephone.

Parking: 1 open compact parking stall. No guest parking.

Small pet: May be negotiable with pet deposit.

Laundry: self pay located at 1st floor

Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.



Description: Beautifully renovated apartment awaits qualified renter. New! Granite kitchen and new appliances, new bathroom and shower, natural and tranquil interiors, new lighting and brand new floor.



The building is a 3-story walk-up building. Punahou area and close to bus lines. Fresh, clean, bright, great location, with gentle breezes. Very convenient to town and close proximity to the university, and shopping.



1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1 uncovered parking spot. Semi furnished unit; refrigerator, stove, and water heater. Utilities included; trash, water, and sewage.

Tenant pays for electricity, cable, Internet and telephone.



Property Manager:

Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

Physical Address:

275 Puuhale Road #B

Honolulu, HI 96819



Showings: Application fee is $30 per adult. Please call the property manager Gavin Shiraishi at the above contact info to schedule showings.



QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED: 1) MONTHLY INCOME VERIFICATION 2) GOOD EMPLOYMENT, CREDIT & LANDLORD HISTORY 3) RENTAL APPLICATION



Rental Applications: Rental applications are available to be completed online at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.