1715 Anapuni Street

Amenities
Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1450.00 per month
Square feet: Approx. 500 sq. ft.
Security Deposit: $1450.00
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or government assistance allowed.
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long-term lease available.
Utilities: Trash, water and sewage are included in rent. Tenant pays for Electric, cable, Internet, and telephone.
Parking: 1 open compact parking stall. No guest parking.
Small pet: May be negotiable with pet deposit.
Laundry: self pay located at 1st floor
Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.
Description: Beautifully renovated apartment awaits qualified renter. New! Granite kitchen and new appliances, new bathroom and shower, natural and tranquil interiors, new lighting and brand new floor.
The building is a 3-story walk-up building. Punahou area and close to bus lines. Fresh, clean, bright, great location, with gentle breezes. Very convenient to town and close proximity to the university, and shopping.
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 1 uncovered parking spot. Semi furnished unit; refrigerator, stove, and water heater. Utilities included; trash, water, and sewage.
Tenant pays for electricity, cable, Internet and telephone.
Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Physical Address:
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, HI 96819
Showings: Application fee is $30 per adult. Please call the property manager Gavin Shiraishi at the above contact info to schedule showings.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED: 1) MONTHLY INCOME VERIFICATION 2) GOOD EMPLOYMENT, CREDIT & LANDLORD HISTORY 3) RENTAL APPLICATION
Rental Applications: Rental applications are available to be completed online at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.