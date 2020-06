Amenities

Convenient 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Makiki apartment with 1 assigned parking stall. Located close to Downtown Honolulu, UH Manoa, Waikiki, Ala Moana, etc... Secure, gated access to building. Ground floor unit. Water and sewer is included. Community laundry area is on site. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. $20 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18yrs+.



To schedule as showing, call or text Darlene at (808) 220-7671 or email darlene@pro808.com.