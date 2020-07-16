All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

1654 Liholiho Street

1654 Liholiho Street · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1654 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a one bedroom, one bath unit with two reserved parking stalls. Approximately 580 square feet of living space. Coin operated laundry center located on site.

Tenant pays for electric, phone, and cable. Water and sewer is included in the rental price.

Seeking a long term tenant who will sign a one year lease. No pets. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 7/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Liholiho Street have any available units?
1654 Liholiho Street has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1654 Liholiho Street currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Liholiho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Liholiho Street pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Liholiho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1654 Liholiho Street offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Liholiho Street offers parking.
Does 1654 Liholiho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Liholiho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Liholiho Street have a pool?
No, 1654 Liholiho Street does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Liholiho Street have accessible units?
No, 1654 Liholiho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Liholiho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Liholiho Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Liholiho Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Liholiho Street does not have units with air conditioning.
