Last updated July 3 2020 at 11:40 PM

1630 Makiki Street

1630 Makiki Street · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Makiki Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT B103 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Punahou Terrace* A very quiet area* Enjoy this vintage/tropical living with its unique ambiance. 1 bedroom, 1bath with covered parking, carpet, flooring. Front and back entrance, coin operated laundry in a very short distance to the apt. Spacious courtyard, pool and BBQ area for your enjoyment.

GREAT LOCATION: short distance to schools, Hospital. Five minutes from University of Hawaii, Manoa Valley, shopping center and much more!
Water/Sewer, electric., and 1 covered parking included, tenant pays phone, and cable. Cats o.k., NO dogs, and No Smoking!

Contact Sherie Hitchcock, (RS) Realtor #59768 MHP- 593-2735
Apply online at www.mariehansenproperties.com, $22 application fee required 18 yrs and older.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Makiki Street have any available units?
1630 Makiki Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1630 Makiki Street have?
Some of 1630 Makiki Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Makiki Street currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Makiki Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Makiki Street pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Makiki Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1630 Makiki Street offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Makiki Street offers parking.
Does 1630 Makiki Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Makiki Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Makiki Street have a pool?
Yes, 1630 Makiki Street has a pool.
Does 1630 Makiki Street have accessible units?
No, 1630 Makiki Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Makiki Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Makiki Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Makiki Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Makiki Street does not have units with air conditioning.
