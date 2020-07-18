1630 Makiki Street

Amenities

Punahou Terrace* A very quiet area* Enjoy this vintage/tropical living with its unique ambiance. 1 bedroom, 1bath with covered parking, carpet, flooring. Front and back entrance, coin operated laundry in a very short distance to the apt. Spacious courtyard, pool and BBQ area for your enjoyment.



GREAT LOCATION: short distance to schools, Hospital. Five minutes from University of Hawaii, Manoa Valley, shopping center and much more!

Water/Sewer, electric., and 1 covered parking included, tenant pays phone, and cable. Cats o.k., NO dogs, and No Smoking!



Contact Sherie Hitchcock, (RS) Realtor #59768 MHP- 593-2735

Apply online at www.mariehansenproperties.com, $22 application fee required 18 yrs and older.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.