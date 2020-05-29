1621 Dole Street Unit 206

Amenities

Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley. Close to shopping, schools and city life this location is great for easy commutes to work and play.



Appliances include:



A range/oven, refrigerator, and washer/dryer.



Utilities included with the rent:



Water and Sewer



Building:



This is an extremely friendly building where most neighbors know and greet each other. The building is well kept and just finished the major plumbing for the building.



Amenty Include:



A grilling area, exercise room, pool, recreation area, sauna, tennis court, whirlpool and trash chute.



Parking: 1 Parking



Community:



Makiki is a very quiet neighborhood with lots of long term residents who know and respect each other. Makiki is conveniently located between Punahou, Mid Pac, Maryknoll and Kapiolani Medical Center.



A bus stop is also located at the end of the block.



A community park with an open field, basketball and tennis courts is just a few blocks away.



Within 5 minutes from:



Downtown Honolulu, Makiki, Ala Moana, Waikiki, Diamond Head, Manoa, Kaimuki, Kahala, Moiliili, Kakaako, Punahou, Iolani, Mid-Pac, Maryknoll School, University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University, Honolulu Community College, Kapiolani Community College, Chaminade.



Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



No Pets allowed



No Smoking allowed.



Tenant must obtain renters insurance.



The minimum rental term is one year.



