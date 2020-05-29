All apartments in Honolulu
1621 Dole Street Unit 206

1621 Dole Street · (808) 797-2090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1621 Dole Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 Dole Street Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Punahou/Makiki/Lower Manoa Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominum - This residence is a large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 parking condominium with 807 square feet of living space. This home enjoys the cool breezes blowing through Manoa Valley. Close to shopping, schools and city life this location is great for easy commutes to work and play.

Appliances include:

A range/oven, refrigerator, and washer/dryer.

Utilities included with the rent:

Water and Sewer

Building:

This is an extremely friendly building where most neighbors know and greet each other. The building is well kept and just finished the major plumbing for the building.

Amenty Include:

A grilling area, exercise room, pool, recreation area, sauna, tennis court, whirlpool and trash chute.

Parking: 1 Parking

Community:

Makiki is a very quiet neighborhood with lots of long term residents who know and respect each other. Makiki is conveniently located between Punahou, Mid Pac, Maryknoll and Kapiolani Medical Center.

A bus stop is also located at the end of the block.

A community park with an open field, basketball and tennis courts is just a few blocks away.

Within 5 minutes from:

Downtown Honolulu, Makiki, Ala Moana, Waikiki, Diamond Head, Manoa, Kaimuki, Kahala, Moiliili, Kakaako, Punahou, Iolani, Mid-Pac, Maryknoll School, University of Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific University, Honolulu Community College, Kapiolani Community College, Chaminade.

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No Pets allowed

No Smoking allowed.

Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

The minimum rental term is one year.

Doug Wong (R)
Manage Hawaii LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5286106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

