Super convenient location in town, right across the street from Punahou School and about 2 blocks from Kapiolani Hospital! Large 2 bedroom unit newly painted throughout with wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring; comfortably upgraded with three Fujitsu split air conditioning units and black-out drapes. Simple walk through kitchen with ample cabinet space, a one-piece Corian kitchen counter for easy cleaning and washer/dryer inside. Unit is situated on the same floor as the pool and one floor above your parking stall so easy to navigate to and from your vehicle. Entrance key needed to enter elevator/building but parking is not secured. Prospects to be screened prior to scheduling an in-person showing as showings are limited due to Covid-19 precautions. https://youtu.be/-rRKV844iZQ