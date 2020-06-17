All apartments in Honolulu
1561 Pensacola Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:55 AM

1561 Pensacola Street

1561 Pensacola Street · (808) 971-7711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1561 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Available now! This spacious studio conveniently located in the heart of Makiki. The open floor plan allows for a comfortable studio setup while the large lanai serves as a great multipurpose space. Separated from the living spaces, the full kitchen offers ample room for meal prep. Ocean to city views, this unit is bright and breezy with wood laminate floors throughout. Included are: 1 covered parking (compact only), In-unit washer/dryer, Basic cable television, electricity is included up to $20 (usually less than $20). Enjoy the common elements of the building which includes the Pool, Hot tub, Sauna, Guest parking. Sorry No pets and non-smoking building/non-smoking unit. Showing is scheduled on 6/17@12pm. Please email or text Misako 808-330-0005 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Pensacola Street have any available units?
1561 Pensacola Street has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1561 Pensacola Street have?
Some of 1561 Pensacola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Pensacola Street currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Pensacola Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Pensacola Street pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Pensacola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1561 Pensacola Street offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Pensacola Street does offer parking.
Does 1561 Pensacola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 Pensacola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Pensacola Street have a pool?
Yes, 1561 Pensacola Street has a pool.
Does 1561 Pensacola Street have accessible units?
No, 1561 Pensacola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Pensacola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 Pensacola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Pensacola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1561 Pensacola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
