1561 Pensacola Street

Available now! This spacious studio conveniently located in the heart of Makiki. The open floor plan allows for a comfortable studio setup while the large lanai serves as a great multipurpose space. Separated from the living spaces, the full kitchen offers ample room for meal prep. Ocean to city views, this unit is bright and breezy with wood laminate floors throughout. Included are: 1 covered parking (compact only), In-unit washer/dryer, Basic cable television, electricity is included up to $20 (usually less than $20). Enjoy the common elements of the building which includes the Pool, Hot tub, Sauna, Guest parking. Sorry No pets and non-smoking building/non-smoking unit. Showing is scheduled on 6/17@12pm. Please email or text Misako 808-330-0005 for more information.