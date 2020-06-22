All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1561 Kanunu Street 1406

1561 Kanunu Street · (808) 593-9776
Location

1561 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1406 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Spacious Unit at Princess Leilani - Property Id: 277021

Rent - Includes water and sewage. Tenant pay for electricity, cable, internet, telephone, etc.

Unfurnished, clean, spacious, convenient location, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 parking stalls.

Building Amenities include Rec. area and room, heated pool, exercise room (mini gym) for building residents, secured entry, and after-hours security.

Close to Don Quijote Kaheka, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, walking distance to Pagoda Floating Restaurant and Catering, short driving distance to Walmart Keeaumoku, etc.

1561 Kanunu St., Honolulu, HI 96814 (between Amana St., and Kaheka St.)

No Pets. No Smoking.

One year lease.

Tenant pay for electricity, cable, internet, telephone, etc.

To make an appointment to see the unit, please call our office during regular business hours from Monday - Friday 8:45 am till 5:00 pm.

Have a great day!

Ideal Properties, Inc.
RB - 17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277021
Property Id 277021

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 have any available units?
1561 Kanunu Street 1406 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 have?
Some of 1561 Kanunu Street 1406's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Kanunu Street 1406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 does offer parking.
Does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 have a pool?
Yes, 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 has a pool.
Does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 have accessible units?
No, 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1561 Kanunu Street 1406 does not have units with air conditioning.
