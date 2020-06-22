1561 Kanunu Street 1406

Amenities

Unfurnished, clean, spacious, convenient location, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 parking stalls.



Building Amenities include Rec. area and room, heated pool, exercise room (mini gym) for building residents, secured entry, and after-hours security.



Close to Don Quijote Kaheka, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, walking distance to Pagoda Floating Restaurant and Catering, short driving distance to Walmart Keeaumoku, etc.



1561 Kanunu St., Honolulu, HI 96814 (between Amana St., and Kaheka St.)



No Pets. No Smoking.



One year lease.



Tenant pay for electricity, cable, internet, telephone, etc.



To make an appointment to see the unit, please call our office during regular business hours from Monday - Friday 8:45 am till 5:00 pm.



Have a great day!



