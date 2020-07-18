1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna yoga

The Kalani Suite at ONE - The beautiful Kalani Suite at ONE Ala Moana... Heavenly sky views are promising...Welcome to Honolulu's most elite address! Most desirable location to live, work and play! Luxurious residences, upscale finishes and unparalleled service. Relax and retreat to an urban oasis of amenities with the comforts and luxury of an exclusive resort. Its where fashionable neighbors and upscale dining are steps away. This beautiful 1BR comes well appointed with everything you would need to call this home. A king size bed, 2 TV's, kitchenware, linens, sheets, towels are stocked! 30 day minimum, no exceptions.



TAT: 013-565-5424-01

Available April 8, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3291484)