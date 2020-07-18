All apartments in Honolulu
1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211

1555 Kapiolani Boulevard · (808) 479-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 · Avail. now

$5,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
gym
pool
yoga
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
The Kalani Suite at ONE - The beautiful Kalani Suite at ONE Ala Moana... Heavenly sky views are promising...Welcome to Honolulu's most elite address! Most desirable location to live, work and play! Luxurious residences, upscale finishes and unparalleled service. Relax and retreat to an urban oasis of amenities with the comforts and luxury of an exclusive resort. Its where fashionable neighbors and upscale dining are steps away. This beautiful 1BR comes well appointed with everything you would need to call this home. A king size bed, 2 TV's, kitchenware, linens, sheets, towels are stocked! 30 day minimum, no exceptions.

TAT: 013-565-5424-01
Available April 8, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3291484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 have any available units?
1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 have?
Some of 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211's amenities include putting green, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 pet-friendly?
No, 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 offer parking?
No, 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 does not offer parking.
Does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 have a pool?
Yes, 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 has a pool.
Does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 have accessible units?
No, 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 Kapiolani Blvd. #1211 does not have units with air conditioning.
