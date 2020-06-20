All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1512 Halekula Way #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1512 Halekula Way #206
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1512 Halekula Way #206

1512 Halekula Way · (808) 739-2323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1512 Halekula Way, Honolulu, HI 96822
Manoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 Halekula Way #206 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Conveniently Located, Residence at Punahou, 2nd Floor Unit with 2 Parking - This clean, 750 sq ft, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, 2nd floor unit features ceiling fans throughout, an air conditioner in the master bedroom, a washer/dryer inside the unit, bamboo wood flooring and it comes with 2 parking spaces. Located just a block from Punahou school, close to the bus line, Kapiolani and Shriners Hospitals and UH, this is a secure building which is well maintained. It has a small BBQ/yard area. A 1 year lease is required. Water/sewer are included in the rent. No pets and no smoking is permitted. Renter's insurance is required. Please contact Sheila Kawakami (R) REALTOR, (license #RB19847), to schedule a showing. sheila@kawpm or 739-2323.

$22 application fee

Kawakami Property Management, Inc. (License #RB-21755)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3271457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Halekula Way #206 have any available units?
1512 Halekula Way #206 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1512 Halekula Way #206 have?
Some of 1512 Halekula Way #206's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Halekula Way #206 currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Halekula Way #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Halekula Way #206 pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #206 offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Halekula Way #206 does offer parking.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Halekula Way #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #206 have a pool?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #206 does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #206 have accessible units?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Halekula Way #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Halekula Way #206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1512 Halekula Way #206 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1512 Halekula Way #206?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity