1512 Halekula Way #206

Conveniently Located, Residence at Punahou, 2nd Floor Unit with 2 Parking - This clean, 750 sq ft, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, 2nd floor unit features ceiling fans throughout, an air conditioner in the master bedroom, a washer/dryer inside the unit, bamboo wood flooring and it comes with 2 parking spaces. Located just a block from Punahou school, close to the bus line, Kapiolani and Shriners Hospitals and UH, this is a secure building which is well maintained. It has a small BBQ/yard area. A 1 year lease is required. Water/sewer are included in the rent. No pets and no smoking is permitted. Renter's insurance is required. Please contact Sheila Kawakami (R) REALTOR, (license #RB19847), to schedule a showing. sheila@kawpm or 739-2323.



$22 application fee



Kawakami Property Management, Inc. (License #RB-21755)



No Pets Allowed



