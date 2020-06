Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities

This two bedroom condo is conveniently located in the Makiki Punahou neighborhood, close by to Makiki District Park.



Air conditioners are being installed in the condo. Please note the the dishwasher does not work and will not be repaired.



Great views from the roof top patio. Also has a party room with a kitchen, for get togethers with your friends.



Long-term only. No Smoking. No Pets.



Applications are submitted online, after attending a showing. Include a copy of government ID & last 2 months earnings statements with application. Application fee $30.00 per adult. Married couples will be credited back $25 for the second application.



Showing by appointment only. Please contact Charles at Aloha Properties to schedule a showing - Email rentals@alohapro.net or call 808-951-0021