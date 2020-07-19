All apartments in Honolulu
1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:30 AM

1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2

1460 Pukele Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1460 Pukele Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Palolo

Amenities

new construction
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Newly constructed 2 Bedroom 1 Bath (1 parking on premises). Extra parking on street is quite easy. No pets or Section 8. Final candidates subject to $30 credit checking fee. Please text or call us as we will not respond to web inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have any available units?
1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have?
Some of 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2's amenities include new construction, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 offers parking.
Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have a pool?
No, 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have accessible units?
No, 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
