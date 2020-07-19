Newly constructed 2 Bedroom 1 Bath (1 parking on premises). Extra parking on street is quite easy. No pets or Section 8. Final candidates subject to $30 credit checking fee. Please text or call us as we will not respond to web inquiries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have any available units?
1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 have?
Some of 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2's amenities include new construction, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Pukele Avenue - Back 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.