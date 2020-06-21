1448 Young St. #304

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Newly Renovated) - Rarely available and a great location! Make your way down Kalakaua Ave to enjoy Waikiki or go down Keeaumoku St and you will find Ala Moana Center. Either way, you will enjoy an array of shops, entertainment and restaurants to choose from.



This recently renovated unit features:



* NEW Counters

* NEW Cabinets

* NEW Carpet

* NEW Air Conditioner

* Ceiling Fan

* Washer / Dryer

* One (1) Parking



* 1 Year Lease to start



** Tenant Pays: Electricity, Cable, Phone, Internet etc.



** No Pets



** No Housing Assistance



(RLNE5492927)