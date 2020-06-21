All apartments in Honolulu
1448 Young St. #304
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1448 Young St. #304

1448 Young Street · (808) 439-8201
Location

1448 Young Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1448 Young St. #304 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Newly Renovated) - Rarely available and a great location! Make your way down Kalakaua Ave to enjoy Waikiki or go down Keeaumoku St and you will find Ala Moana Center. Either way, you will enjoy an array of shops, entertainment and restaurants to choose from.

This recently renovated unit features:

* NEW Counters
* NEW Cabinets
* NEW Carpet
* NEW Air Conditioner
* Ceiling Fan
* Washer / Dryer
* One (1) Parking

* 1 Year Lease to start

** Tenant Pays: Electricity, Cable, Phone, Internet etc.

** No Pets

** No Housing Assistance

(RLNE5492927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Young St. #304 have any available units?
1448 Young St. #304 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1448 Young St. #304 have?
Some of 1448 Young St. #304's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Young St. #304 currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Young St. #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Young St. #304 pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Young St. #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1448 Young St. #304 offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Young St. #304 does offer parking.
Does 1448 Young St. #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 Young St. #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Young St. #304 have a pool?
No, 1448 Young St. #304 does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Young St. #304 have accessible units?
No, 1448 Young St. #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Young St. #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Young St. #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 Young St. #304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1448 Young St. #304 has units with air conditioning.
