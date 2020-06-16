1350 Ala Moana Boulevard

Amenities

parking media room bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room

Classic building at premier location. Partial furnished, Beautiful, spacious, high floor 2/2/1 with unobstructed, panoramic Diamond Head, Ocean, mountain, and Waikiki views. Beautiful Sunrise and weekly Friday fireworks from the comfort of your own lanai. Resort like amenities. Across from Ala Moana shopping center and beach park. Famed restaurants and theater nearby. Preferred long term. No pet. Not smoking. No sublet. One month security. Available now. For MLS entry only. Please contact Unit owners Jim or Lisa directly at 808-375-9424 to see today.