All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912

1350 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 277-2456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1350 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
parking
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
1350 Ala Moana Building | Diamond Head and Oceanside Views | Available NOW! - Beautifully furnished in the prestigious 1350 Ala Moana Condominum,

Enjoy ocean, mountain and Diamond Head views from the private, 100 square foot lanai. The master bedroom has a queen size tempurpedic bed and the second bedroom has a full sized murphy (wall) bed. The apartment comes with one assigned parking space that is covered.

The building offers outstanding amenities which include pool, Jacuzzi, mini putting green, gym, BBQ area, party room, 24 hour security and an amazing, friendly staff.

Walking distance to Ala Moana shopping center, Ward Center, Ala Moana Beach park and Waikiki. Just minutes from Downtown Honolulu.

For showings please call or text Lorelei at 808-277-2456
$35.00 Online Rental Application Fee

Utilities Include: Water | Sewer | Basic Cable
Tenant Responsible For: Electric | TV Additional | Internet

Lorelei Ragasa (RA)
Rental Property Manager
Cadmus Properties Corporation

To Apply Online Visit: www.cadmusproperties.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3508596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 have any available units?
1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 have?
Some of 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912's amenities include putting green, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 currently offering any rent specials?
1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 pet-friendly?
No, 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 offer parking?
Yes, 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 offers parking.
Does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 have a pool?
Yes, 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 has a pool.
Does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 have accessible units?
No, 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity