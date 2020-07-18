1350 ALA MOANA BLVD. #2912

Amenities

1350 Ala Moana Building | Diamond Head and Oceanside Views | Available NOW! - Beautifully furnished in the prestigious 1350 Ala Moana Condominum,



Enjoy ocean, mountain and Diamond Head views from the private, 100 square foot lanai. The master bedroom has a queen size tempurpedic bed and the second bedroom has a full sized murphy (wall) bed. The apartment comes with one assigned parking space that is covered.



The building offers outstanding amenities which include pool, Jacuzzi, mini putting green, gym, BBQ area, party room, 24 hour security and an amazing, friendly staff.



Walking distance to Ala Moana shopping center, Ward Center, Ala Moana Beach park and Waikiki. Just minutes from Downtown Honolulu.



For showings please call or text Lorelei at 808-277-2456

$35.00 Online Rental Application Fee



Utilities Include: Water | Sewer | Basic Cable

Tenant Responsible For: Electric | TV Additional | Internet



Lorelei Ragasa (RA)

Rental Property Manager

Cadmus Properties Corporation



To Apply Online Visit: www.cadmusproperties.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



