1314 Kalakaua Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

One Kalakaua Senior Living...must be 55 years of age or older. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 Assigned parking. Great wellness and leisure programs available to residents, dining and exercise facilities, pool and spa. Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator microwave range hood, washer/dryer and central a/c.

Rent is $1,850.00 per month. In addition, tenants are to pay monthly condominium maintenance and club dues currently at $2,859.00 for 1(0ne) person and an additional $899.00 for a 2nd person. This additional fee(s) include: 1 meal per day, electricity, water/sewer, basic cable TV, weekly maid service and participation in the wellness and leisure programs. Other services are available at an additional charge.

NO pets. NO smoking/vaping. FIRM.

Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash application fee required with rental application.

***Due to COVID-19, One Kalakaua has implemented strict guidelines on showings to prospective tenants, residents and visitors.