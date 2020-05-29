All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1314 Kalakaua Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1314 Kalakaua Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:13 AM

1314 Kalakaua Avenue

1314 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 949-4111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1314 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96814
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
One Kalakaua Senior Living...must be 55 years of age or older. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with 1 Assigned parking. Great wellness and leisure programs available to residents, dining and exercise facilities, pool and spa. Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator microwave range hood, washer/dryer and central a/c.
Rent is $1,850.00 per month. In addition, tenants are to pay monthly condominium maintenance and club dues currently at $2,859.00 for 1(0ne) person and an additional $899.00 for a 2nd person. This additional fee(s) include: 1 meal per day, electricity, water/sewer, basic cable TV, weekly maid service and participation in the wellness and leisure programs. Other services are available at an additional charge.
NO pets. NO smoking/vaping. FIRM.
Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash application fee required with rental application.
***Due to COVID-19, One Kalakaua has implemented strict guidelines on showings to prospective tenants, residents and visitors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue have any available units?
1314 Kalakaua Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue have?
Some of 1314 Kalakaua Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Kalakaua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Kalakaua Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Kalakaua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Kalakaua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Kalakaua Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 Kalakaua Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1314 Kalakaua Avenue has a pool.
Does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1314 Kalakaua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Kalakaua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Kalakaua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1314 Kalakaua Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1314 Kalakaua Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity