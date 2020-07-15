1313 Rycroft St. Unit J

Amenities
1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana - Available immediately!
CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570
AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDXMS3vpsKo
Located in the heart of Honolulu, this 1br/1ba unit is walking distance to Walmart, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park and Ward Villages Shopping Center. Close to bus stops and Biki stations. Rent includes water and sewer. Refrigerator, range/oven, and balcony.
1 parking space is available at additional cost. Act fast!
RENTAL TERMS:
Rent: $1175
With parking: $1325
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $1175/ $1325 (with parking)
INCLUDED:
-Water and Sewer
LEASE TERMS:
-NO Smoking
-NO Pets
-Minimum Lease: 1 Year
-Security Deposit & First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
-Credit & Background Check Required
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
(808) 445-9223
RB# 21817
(RLNE5851821)