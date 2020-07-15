All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1313 Rycroft St. Unit J
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

1313 Rycroft St. Unit J

1313 Rycroft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1313 Rycroft Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana - Available immediately!
CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570

AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDXMS3vpsKo

Located in the heart of Honolulu, this 1br/1ba unit is walking distance to Walmart, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park and Ward Villages Shopping Center. Close to bus stops and Biki stations. Rent includes water and sewer. Refrigerator, range/oven, and balcony.

1 parking space is available at additional cost. Act fast!

RENTAL TERMS:
Rent: $1175
With parking: $1325
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $1175/ $1325 (with parking)

INCLUDED:
-Water and Sewer

LEASE TERMS:
-NO Smoking
-NO Pets
-Minimum Lease: 1 Year
-Security Deposit & First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
-Credit & Background Check Required

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
(808) 445-9223
RB# 21817

(RLNE5851821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J have any available units?
1313 Rycroft St. Unit J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J have?
Some of 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Rycroft St. Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J offers parking.
Does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J have a pool?
No, 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J have accessible units?
No, 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Rycroft St. Unit J does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College