1313 Rycroft St. Unit J

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1BR/1BA Apartment Ala Moana - Available immediately!

CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS @ (808) 383-6570



AS A SAFETY PRECAUSTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Watch video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDXMS3vpsKo



Located in the heart of Honolulu, this 1br/1ba unit is walking distance to Walmart, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ala Moana Beach Park and Ward Villages Shopping Center. Close to bus stops and Biki stations. Rent includes water and sewer. Refrigerator, range/oven, and balcony.



1 parking space is available at additional cost. Act fast!



RENTAL TERMS:

Rent: $1175

With parking: $1325

Application Fee: $51

Security Deposit: $1175/ $1325 (with parking)



INCLUDED:

-Water and Sewer



LEASE TERMS:

-NO Smoking

-NO Pets

-Minimum Lease: 1 Year

-Security Deposit & First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

-Credit & Background Check Required



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

(808) 445-9223

RB# 21817



(RLNE5851821)