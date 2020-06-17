1296 Kapiolani Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill guest parking media room tennis court

1-bedroom fully-furnished unit in the well-known Moana Pacific, a newer condominium in the proximity of the booming Ward Village. Ala Moana Center, Nijiya Japanese supermarket, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, with various selections of restaurants & stores nearby. Well maintained unit with central AC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in-closet. Amenities includes DVD theater room, party room, recently upgraded outside amenity deck with heated pool and jacuzzi, BBQ areas, kid's playground, putting green, driving cage, and 2 tennis courts. 24 hour security and ample guest parking.