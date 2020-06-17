All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

1296 Kapiolani Boulevard

1296 Kapiolani Boulevard · (808) 397-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1296 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4301 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest parking
media room
tennis court
1-bedroom fully-furnished unit in the well-known Moana Pacific, a newer condominium in the proximity of the booming Ward Village. Ala Moana Center, Nijiya Japanese supermarket, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, with various selections of restaurants & stores nearby. Well maintained unit with central AC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in-closet. Amenities includes DVD theater room, party room, recently upgraded outside amenity deck with heated pool and jacuzzi, BBQ areas, kid's playground, putting green, driving cage, and 2 tennis courts. 24 hour security and ample guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard have any available units?
1296 Kapiolani Boulevard has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard have?
Some of 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1296 Kapiolani Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1296 Kapiolani Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
