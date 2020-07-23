Amenities

garbage disposal parking pool air conditioning elevator media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill media room

**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX**



1st Showing: Tuesday, 7/21/2020 at 2:30 pm

By: MANSON

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



1. KUKUI PLAZA is a convenient Downtown high rise complex consisting of two secured buildings, the Diamond Head Tower and Ewa Tower. This partly furnished 1-bedroom 1-bath unit consists of over 605 square feet and comes with one assigned covered parking stall.

2. Located in downtown area at 1255 Nuuanu Avenue in the Ewa Tower. Nearby is the Hawaii Pacific University, the Hawaii Theater, the State Capitol, and many dining and entertainment options.

3. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range and disposal. The living room has air conditioning for your comfort. Amenities for this building include a pool, garden area, golf cage, barbecue, laundry on every floor, 24-hour security, trash chute, elevators, and an on site Resident Manager.

4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are tenant's expense.

5. Going West on Beretania Street, turn right on Nuuanu Avenue. The tower on your immediate right is the Ewa Tower. Arrive early to find street parking and meet the rental agent in front of the building's main entrance.

6. Once again, the address for KUKUI PLAZA Ewa Tower is 1255 Nuuanu Avenue.



**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX**



1st Showing: Tuesday, 7/21/2020 at 2:30 pm

By: MANSON

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

Thank you for viewing this ad.



Contact us to schedule a showing.