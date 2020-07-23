All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:47 AM

1255 Nuuanu Avenue

1255 Nuuanu Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2116148
Location

1255 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1911 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX**

1st Showing: Tuesday, 7/21/2020 at 2:30 pm
By: MANSON
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

1. KUKUI PLAZA is a convenient Downtown high rise complex consisting of two secured buildings, the Diamond Head Tower and Ewa Tower. This partly furnished 1-bedroom 1-bath unit consists of over 605 square feet and comes with one assigned covered parking stall.
2. Located in downtown area at 1255 Nuuanu Avenue in the Ewa Tower. Nearby is the Hawaii Pacific University, the Hawaii Theater, the State Capitol, and many dining and entertainment options.
3. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, range and disposal. The living room has air conditioning for your comfort. Amenities for this building include a pool, garden area, golf cage, barbecue, laundry on every floor, 24-hour security, trash chute, elevators, and an on site Resident Manager.
4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are tenant's expense.
5. Going West on Beretania Street, turn right on Nuuanu Avenue. The tower on your immediate right is the Ewa Tower. Arrive early to find street parking and meet the rental agent in front of the building's main entrance.
6. Once again, the address for KUKUI PLAZA Ewa Tower is 1255 Nuuanu Avenue.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue have any available units?
1255 Nuuanu Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue have?
Some of 1255 Nuuanu Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Nuuanu Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Nuuanu Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Nuuanu Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 Nuuanu Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Nuuanu Avenue offers parking.
Does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Nuuanu Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1255 Nuuanu Avenue has a pool.
Does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 Nuuanu Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Nuuanu Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Nuuanu Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 Nuuanu Avenue has units with air conditioning.
