1200 Queen Emma St #2501

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room

2 bdrm, 2 bath 2 parking condo for rent at Capitol Place - A 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent at Capitol Place. Corner Unit. 2 parking stalls. 1,049 sq ft interior and 34 sq ft lanai.



Centrally located with wonderful amenities. BBQ, Exercise Room, Pool, Recreation Area, Media Room Resident Manager, Security Guard, Storage locker, Trash Chute.



No smoking. No pets.



3D FLOOR PLAN: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=y8bUgy6y6Ze&mls=1



SLIDE SHOW: http://www.hirephoto.com/capitolplace2501/slideshow



VIRTUAL REALITY: https://my.matterport.com/vr/show/?m=y8bUgy6y6Ze

VR Headset required



Rent includes water/sewer, basic cable & internet service. Tenant pays electric, phone and any additional cable and internet services.



Security deposit is one month's rent.



LONG TERM only. ONE YEAR lease term minimum.



RENTER'S INSURANCE is required. Proof of coverage must be provided prior to move in.



The first month's rent will be pro-rated from the day you move in. Your security deposit and first month's rent payment is due in full upon check in and must be made with certified funds only (money order or cashier's checks).



Showings are by appointment ONLY. There is a non-refundable application fee of $20 per application (one application per adult). A photo id must also be provided as proof of identification.



For additional information or for showing requests please contact us. When calling or emailing please specify the rental unit in which you're interested.



Zen Properties, Inc.

RB-17955

https://www.zenproperties.com/



(RLNE4791238)