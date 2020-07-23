All apartments in Honolulu
1200 Queen Emma St #2501

1200 Queen Emma Street · (808) 949-4318
Location

1200 Queen Emma Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
2 bdrm, 2 bath 2 parking condo for rent at Capitol Place - A 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent at Capitol Place. Corner Unit. 2 parking stalls. 1,049 sq ft interior and 34 sq ft lanai.

Centrally located with wonderful amenities. BBQ, Exercise Room, Pool, Recreation Area, Media Room Resident Manager, Security Guard, Storage locker, Trash Chute.

No smoking. No pets.

3D FLOOR PLAN: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=y8bUgy6y6Ze&mls=1

SLIDE SHOW: http://www.hirephoto.com/capitolplace2501/slideshow

VIRTUAL REALITY: https://my.matterport.com/vr/show/?m=y8bUgy6y6Ze
VR Headset required

Rent includes water/sewer, basic cable & internet service. Tenant pays electric, phone and any additional cable and internet services.

Security deposit is one month's rent.

LONG TERM only. ONE YEAR lease term minimum.

RENTER'S INSURANCE is required. Proof of coverage must be provided prior to move in.

The first month's rent will be pro-rated from the day you move in. Your security deposit and first month's rent payment is due in full upon check in and must be made with certified funds only (money order or cashier's checks).

Showings are by appointment ONLY. There is a non-refundable application fee of $20 per application (one application per adult). A photo id must also be provided as proof of identification.

For additional information or for showing requests please contact us. When calling or emailing please specify the rental unit in which you're interested.

Zen Properties, Inc.
RB-17955
https://www.zenproperties.com/

(RLNE4791238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 have any available units?
1200 Queen Emma St #2501 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 have?
Some of 1200 Queen Emma St #2501's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Queen Emma St #2501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 offers parking.
Does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 has a pool.
Does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Queen Emma St #2501 does not have units with air conditioning.
