Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath fully tiled unit in the heart of Kaimuki. This conveniently located unit is close to restaurants, shops, banks, bus lines, Waialae Ave and Kahala Mall. It does not have full kitchen, only fridge, sink and a portable induction stove. No pets, or Section 8. Final candidates are subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please text or call as we will not answer inquiries via web.