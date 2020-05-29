All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
112 S SCHOOL STREET #206
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:06 AM

112 S SCHOOL STREET #206

112 South School Street · (808) 722-2574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

112 South School Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
parking
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
NORTH.SOUTH.EAST.WEST. PUNCHBOWL AREA - SPECIAL ST PATRICK'S DAY DISCOUNT UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020.
1 week free rent after first full month paid.

Easy Access to Pali Hwy and H1 Freeway. Near Public
Transportation; Honolulu Business District and Chinatown. Within 10 mins of Kakaako, Ala Moana shopping and dining. You can get home early and not sit in traffic.

Monthly Rent: $1400.00
1bedroom/1 bath/1 covered parking stall #44
Amenities: Gated Cover Parking . Keyed Elevator,, Keyed floor. Resident Manager.
Water, sewer and basic cable included with the rental amount.All other items are tenant's responsibility (electricity/internet/phone)
Owner prefers a year's lease to start (extension possible) No smoking. No Pet Building.
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom , plus 1.

To schedule a showing, contact Tommie Masuda by email : tommie.masuda@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837 5259 and reference property CMI9151

Please do not request showing unless you can meet the application requirements. Go to www.associahawaiirentalsandsales.com and click Apply Now button to see the application requirements.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 have any available units?
112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 have?
Some of 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206's amenities include cable included, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 currently offering any rent specials?
112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 pet-friendly?
No, 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 offer parking?
Yes, 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 does offer parking.
Does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 have a pool?
No, 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 does not have a pool.
Does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 have accessible units?
No, 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 S SCHOOL STREET #206?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity