112 S SCHOOL STREET #206

Amenities

cable included parking elevator internet access

Unit Amenities cable included Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

NORTH.SOUTH.EAST.WEST. PUNCHBOWL AREA - SPECIAL ST PATRICK'S DAY DISCOUNT UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020.

1 week free rent after first full month paid.



Easy Access to Pali Hwy and H1 Freeway. Near Public

Transportation; Honolulu Business District and Chinatown. Within 10 mins of Kakaako, Ala Moana shopping and dining. You can get home early and not sit in traffic.



Monthly Rent: $1400.00

1bedroom/1 bath/1 covered parking stall #44

Amenities: Gated Cover Parking . Keyed Elevator,, Keyed floor. Resident Manager.

Water, sewer and basic cable included with the rental amount.All other items are tenant's responsibility (electricity/internet/phone)

Owner prefers a year's lease to start (extension possible) No smoking. No Pet Building.

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom , plus 1.



To schedule a showing, contact Tommie Masuda by email : tommie.masuda@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837 5259 and reference property CMI9151



Please do not request showing unless you can meet the application requirements. Go to www.associahawaiirentalsandsales.com and click Apply Now button to see the application requirements.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536749)