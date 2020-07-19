Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access sauna tennis court valet service volleyball court yoga

1108 Auahi St #1406 Available 08/03/20 Luxurious Prestige - Anaha 1406 - Rental Terms

Rent: $5,500

Security Deposit: $5,500

Application Fee: $25.00

Available: August 3, 2020

We are not accepting section 8 at this time



Anaha. This spacious, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two parking stall condo is located in Kakaako on the island of Oahu. Floor-to-ceiling windows show gorgeous views of the city, mountains, and ocean on the Diamond Head side. Beautifully finished with high-end cabinetry, quartz countertops, Miele appliances - gas cooking, and hardwood flooring throughout with wool carpeting in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet adjacent to the master bathroom. Anaha boasts world-class amenities such as a heated glass-bottom pool, spa, sauna, valet, concierge, tennis court, golf simulator, sand volleyball court, children's play area and room, Howard Hughes Bar, Merriman's, and so much more! Just a short distance away to Ala Moana Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, and Waikiki.



Nearby Queen Kaahumanu Elementary School, President George Washington Middle School, and President William McKinley High School.



Utilities include cable TV - basic, gas, internet - basic, sewer, trash, and water.



Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808)379-7050 for more information or to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3884121)