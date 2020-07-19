All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1108 Auahi St #1406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1108 Auahi St #1406
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1108 Auahi St #1406

1108 Auahi Street · (808) 439-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 Auahi St #1406 · Avail. Aug 3

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
valet service
volleyball court
yoga
1108 Auahi St #1406 Available 08/03/20 Luxurious Prestige - Anaha 1406 - Rental Terms
Rent: $5,500
Security Deposit: $5,500
Application Fee: $25.00
Available: August 3, 2020
We are not accepting section 8 at this time

Anaha. This spacious, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two parking stall condo is located in Kakaako on the island of Oahu. Floor-to-ceiling windows show gorgeous views of the city, mountains, and ocean on the Diamond Head side. Beautifully finished with high-end cabinetry, quartz countertops, Miele appliances - gas cooking, and hardwood flooring throughout with wool carpeting in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet adjacent to the master bathroom. Anaha boasts world-class amenities such as a heated glass-bottom pool, spa, sauna, valet, concierge, tennis court, golf simulator, sand volleyball court, children's play area and room, Howard Hughes Bar, Merriman's, and so much more! Just a short distance away to Ala Moana Center, Ala Moana Beach Park, and Waikiki.

Nearby Queen Kaahumanu Elementary School, President George Washington Middle School, and President William McKinley High School.

Utilities include cable TV - basic, gas, internet - basic, sewer, trash, and water.

Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808)379-7050 for more information or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3884121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Auahi St #1406 have any available units?
1108 Auahi St #1406 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 Auahi St #1406 have?
Some of 1108 Auahi St #1406's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Auahi St #1406 currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Auahi St #1406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Auahi St #1406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Auahi St #1406 is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Auahi St #1406 offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Auahi St #1406 offers parking.
Does 1108 Auahi St #1406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Auahi St #1406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Auahi St #1406 have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Auahi St #1406 has a pool.
Does 1108 Auahi St #1406 have accessible units?
No, 1108 Auahi St #1406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Auahi St #1406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Auahi St #1406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Auahi St #1406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Auahi St #1406 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1108 Auahi St #1406?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity