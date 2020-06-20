1108 Auahi St

Amenities

Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio... This studio has luxury touches and all the necessities! Hardwood floors throughout, a sleeping alcove that separates the sleeping and living area, well equipped, space efficient kitchen with Miele appliances, spa-like bath, a large separate storage room (66 sf), parking on the same floor as the unit, and all the fabulous amenities Anaha offers including tennis court, sand volleyball court, BBQs, infinity pool, whirlpool, state of the art fitness center, sauna, steam room, golf simulator, putting green, childrens play area, theater, billiards, library, dining room, chef's kitchen, yoga room and more! BUILDING ONLY ALLOWS SHOWINGS WEDNESDAYS 1PM -5PM OR SUNDAY 9AM -1PM. No pets. Call Renee Lum (RA) RS-35723 VERNCO Properties, Inc. (808)255-9904 for more information or for showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3792893)