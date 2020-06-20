All apartments in Honolulu
1108 Auahi St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1108 Auahi St

1108 Auahi Street · (808) 255-9904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1108 Auahi St · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio... This studio has luxury touches and all the necessities! Hardwood floors throughout, a sleeping alcove that separates the sleeping and living area, well equipped, space efficient kitchen with Miele appliances, spa-like bath, a large separate storage room (66 sf), parking on the same floor as the unit, and all the fabulous amenities Anaha offers including tennis court, sand volleyball court, BBQs, infinity pool, whirlpool, state of the art fitness center, sauna, steam room, golf simulator, putting green, childrens play area, theater, billiards, library, dining room, chef's kitchen, yoga room and more! BUILDING ONLY ALLOWS SHOWINGS WEDNESDAYS 1PM -5PM OR SUNDAY 9AM -1PM. No pets. Call Renee Lum (RA) RS-35723 VERNCO Properties, Inc. (808)255-9904 for more information or for showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3792893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Auahi St have any available units?
1108 Auahi St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 Auahi St have?
Some of 1108 Auahi St's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Auahi St currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Auahi St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Auahi St pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Auahi St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1108 Auahi St offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Auahi St does offer parking.
Does 1108 Auahi St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Auahi St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Auahi St have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Auahi St has a pool.
Does 1108 Auahi St have accessible units?
No, 1108 Auahi St does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Auahi St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Auahi St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Auahi St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Auahi St does not have units with air conditioning.
