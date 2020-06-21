1069 Spencer St #303

Amenities

Located a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit comes with 1 open parking stall and is located just a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu. Each bedroom has air conditioning units with it's own lanai access. Crown Thurston is a secured building with a reliable, live-in resident manager. For someone with a green thumb, there is a community garden! There are 3 guest parking stalls available for visitors. Community laundry. Sorry, no pets.



Renters insurance required. Tenant responsible for electricity, internet, cable and telephone service.



No Pets Allowed



