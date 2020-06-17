1054 GREEN STREET #705

Amenities

parking gym pool sauna bbq/grill guest parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking sauna

BEL-AIR PLAZA IN MAKIKI - Well maintained secured bldg tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the heart of Makiki-Punchbowl area. Secured bldg and secured parking. Numerous amenities include pool, exercise room, sauna, guest parking, BBQ area, resident manager. City and mountain views from covered lanai, convenient to Ward/Ala Moana/Kaka'ako/Downtown. No pets please, non-smoking property.

Available 4/1/2020. Lease term - 1 year. Showings by appt only.



MLS #202004624



Contact Joni Kashimoto at #808-383-6150.

Non-refundable application fee applies for adults 18 years +, non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4130256)