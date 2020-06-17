1054 GREEN STREET #705

Amenities
BEL-AIR PLAZA IN MAKIKI - Well maintained secured bldg tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the heart of Makiki-Punchbowl area. Secured bldg and secured parking. Numerous amenities include pool, exercise room, sauna, guest parking, BBQ area, resident manager. City and mountain views from covered lanai, convenient to Ward/Ala Moana/Kaka'ako/Downtown. No pets please, non-smoking property.
Available 4/1/2020. Lease term - 1 year. Showings by appt only.
MLS #202004624
Contact Joni Kashimoto at #808-383-6150.
Non-refundable application fee applies for adults 18 years +, non-refundable.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4130256)