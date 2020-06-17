All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1054 GREEN STREET #705

1054 Green Street · (808) 383-6150
Location

1054 Green Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1054 GREEN STREET #705 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
sauna
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
sauna
BEL-AIR PLAZA IN MAKIKI - Well maintained secured bldg tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the heart of Makiki-Punchbowl area. Secured bldg and secured parking. Numerous amenities include pool, exercise room, sauna, guest parking, BBQ area, resident manager. City and mountain views from covered lanai, convenient to Ward/Ala Moana/Kaka'ako/Downtown. No pets please, non-smoking property.
Available 4/1/2020. Lease term - 1 year. Showings by appt only.

MLS #202004624

Contact Joni Kashimoto at #808-383-6150.
Non-refundable application fee applies for adults 18 years +, non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4130256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 have any available units?
1054 GREEN STREET #705 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 have?
Some of 1054 GREEN STREET #705's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 GREEN STREET #705 currently offering any rent specials?
1054 GREEN STREET #705 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 GREEN STREET #705 pet-friendly?
No, 1054 GREEN STREET #705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 offer parking?
Yes, 1054 GREEN STREET #705 does offer parking.
Does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 GREEN STREET #705 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 have a pool?
Yes, 1054 GREEN STREET #705 has a pool.
Does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 have accessible units?
No, 1054 GREEN STREET #705 does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 GREEN STREET #705 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 GREEN STREET #705 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 GREEN STREET #705 does not have units with air conditioning.
