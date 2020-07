Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

Centrally and conveniently located close to schools, near bus stop, restaurants, and shopping,(Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ward Village, Honolulu Museum, etc). Easy access to the H-1, local hospitals, and entertainment district. Hardwood like living room flooring. Enclosed Lanai with dual pane window. Window A/C Ceiling fans in every room. Never paying for electricity or water could save you few hundred $$ per month. Easy to show, in person showings available.