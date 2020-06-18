All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:15 AM

1017 Spencer St.

1017 Spencer Street · (808) 256-1905
Location

1017 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 Spencer St. · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1017 Spencer St. Available 05/01/20 Reduced Rent -first 3 months! Beautiful Unfurnished 3 Bed/2 Bath Home Near Punahou, Ala Moana, Ward. - Available: May 1st 2020

RENT REDUCTION - $2,000/mo. rent for MAY2020, JUNE2020, JULY2020 months
LOOKING FOR 9 MONTH LEASE

Beautiful, clean, 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Ward Ave. Conveniently located near all of the amazing shops and eateries at Ala Moana and Ward shopping centers. Close by public transportation and easy access to the H-1 Freeway and downtown. A must see home!

The home has a great kitchen that is equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets/storage. Wall to wall wood flooring on the lower level with a spacious living room. Plush wall to wall carpeting upstairs with an additional family room. The large master suite has an open layout with a walk-in closet and attached bath. The 2 car garage has additional storage and in-home Washer/Dryer.

unfurnished, staged for photos

Please no pets or smoking.

Note: Shared Driveway

Contact Info:
Barbea Ganot (RA)
RS - 77898
Private Homes Hawai'i
808.646.0204
bganot@privatehomeshawaii.com

Agent is a licensed property manager in the State of Hawaii.
Property owner holds a Hawaii State General Excise Tax License

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2493348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Spencer St. have any available units?
1017 Spencer St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1017 Spencer St. have?
Some of 1017 Spencer St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Spencer St. currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Spencer St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Spencer St. pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Spencer St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1017 Spencer St. offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Spencer St. does offer parking.
Does 1017 Spencer St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Spencer St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Spencer St. have a pool?
No, 1017 Spencer St. does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Spencer St. have accessible units?
No, 1017 Spencer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Spencer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Spencer St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Spencer St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Spencer St. does not have units with air conditioning.
