Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1017 Spencer St. Available 05/01/20 Reduced Rent -first 3 months! Beautiful Unfurnished 3 Bed/2 Bath Home Near Punahou, Ala Moana, Ward. - Available: May 1st 2020



RENT REDUCTION - $2,000/mo. rent for MAY2020, JUNE2020, JULY2020 months

LOOKING FOR 9 MONTH LEASE



Beautiful, clean, 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Ward Ave. Conveniently located near all of the amazing shops and eateries at Ala Moana and Ward shopping centers. Close by public transportation and easy access to the H-1 Freeway and downtown. A must see home!



The home has a great kitchen that is equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets/storage. Wall to wall wood flooring on the lower level with a spacious living room. Plush wall to wall carpeting upstairs with an additional family room. The large master suite has an open layout with a walk-in closet and attached bath. The 2 car garage has additional storage and in-home Washer/Dryer.



unfurnished, staged for photos



Please no pets or smoking.



Note: Shared Driveway



Contact Info:

Barbea Ganot (RA)

RS - 77898

Private Homes Hawai'i

808.646.0204

bganot@privatehomeshawaii.com



Agent is a licensed property manager in the State of Hawaii.

Property owner holds a Hawaii State General Excise Tax License



