828 Oneawa Street

A very nice home located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua, this Spacious 4 bed 2-bath home is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. A short 15 min walk to the World-Famous Kailua Beach and minutes from beautiful Kailua Town. Enjoy being close to everything: Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, & Kailua District Par, tennis courts, golf courses, Kailua Beach park, farmers' markets, and much more. Easy drive to downtown, central Oahu. Close to most military bases: Pearl Harbor, tripler Hospital, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, Hickam AFB, EASY ACCESS TO THE H-3. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with no through traffic. PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM KEEPS UTILITIES LOW!!! Small pets allowed subj to approval. additional photos HTTP://www.hirephoto.com/828coneawa/slideshow