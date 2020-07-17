All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

828 Oneawa Street

828 Oneawa Street · (808) 227-5456
Location

828 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1869 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A very nice home located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua, this Spacious 4 bed 2-bath home is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. A short 15 min walk to the World-Famous Kailua Beach and minutes from beautiful Kailua Town. Enjoy being close to everything: Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, Starbucks, & Kailua District Par, tennis courts, golf courses, Kailua Beach park, farmers' markets, and much more. Easy drive to downtown, central Oahu. Close to most military bases: Pearl Harbor, tripler Hospital, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, Hickam AFB, EASY ACCESS TO THE H-3. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with no through traffic. PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM KEEPS UTILITIES LOW!!! Small pets allowed subj to approval. additional photos HTTP://www.hirephoto.com/828coneawa/slideshow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Oneawa Street have any available units?
828 Oneawa Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 828 Oneawa Street currently offering any rent specials?
828 Oneawa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Oneawa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Oneawa Street is pet friendly.
Does 828 Oneawa Street offer parking?
No, 828 Oneawa Street does not offer parking.
Does 828 Oneawa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Oneawa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Oneawa Street have a pool?
No, 828 Oneawa Street does not have a pool.
Does 828 Oneawa Street have accessible units?
No, 828 Oneawa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Oneawa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Oneawa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Oneawa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Oneawa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
