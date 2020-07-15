All apartments in Honolulu County
437 Kailua Road
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

437 Kailua Road

437 Kailua Road · (808) 591-1110
Location

437 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 6304 · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
Available July 1, 2020. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury condo with 1 covered parking space located in Building 6 of KA MALANAI. The parking space is covered & very close to the elevator. The unit is approx. 719 sq. ft. of living space. There is a lanai that’s perfect for lounging after a hard day’s work. Air conditioning is available for those warm summer nights. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout with soft carpet in the bedroom. Outside there is a wonderful grassy lawn, with a picnic Bar-B-Que area, some exercise stretching stands & a walking path. There are restaurants, clothing stores, Target, Whole Foods, Times Supermarket, and small boutique shops are all nearby. This is a non-smoking unit. There is a $22 charge per adult to run the application. Renters' insurance is required. Please contact Ruel A. at 808 591-1116 for more information or to schedule a showing.
***Furniture is not included***

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy:"No Pets"
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Kailua Road have any available units?
437 Kailua Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 Kailua Road have?
Some of 437 Kailua Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Kailua Road currently offering any rent specials?
437 Kailua Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Kailua Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Kailua Road is pet friendly.
Does 437 Kailua Road offer parking?
Yes, 437 Kailua Road offers parking.
Does 437 Kailua Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Kailua Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Kailua Road have a pool?
No, 437 Kailua Road does not have a pool.
Does 437 Kailua Road have accessible units?
No, 437 Kailua Road does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Kailua Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Kailua Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Kailua Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 437 Kailua Road has units with air conditioning.
