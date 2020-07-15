437 Kailua Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking

Available July 1, 2020. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury condo with 1 covered parking space located in Building 6 of KA MALANAI. The parking space is covered & very close to the elevator. The unit is approx. 719 sq. ft. of living space. There is a lanai that’s perfect for lounging after a hard day’s work. Air conditioning is available for those warm summer nights. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout with soft carpet in the bedroom. Outside there is a wonderful grassy lawn, with a picnic Bar-B-Que area, some exercise stretching stands & a walking path. There are restaurants, clothing stores, Target, Whole Foods, Times Supermarket, and small boutique shops are all nearby. This is a non-smoking unit. There is a $22 charge per adult to run the application. Renters' insurance is required. Please contact Ruel A. at 808 591-1116 for more information or to schedule a showing.

***Furniture is not included***



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy:"No Pets"

Contact us to schedule a showing.